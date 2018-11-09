  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Glen Burnie, Local TV

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a woman overnight Friday after finding her in a car with heroin in plain view.

Officers reported to the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway at 2:13 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. While checking the vehicle, officers say they found 50-year-old Karin Brunk inside, along with suspected heroin.

karin ann brunk Pasadena Woman Arrested, Charged With Intent To Distribute Heroin

After searching the car and Brunk, officers recovered:

  • 26 capsules of heroin, 7.66 grams.
  • 5 baggies of suspected crack cocaine, 1.36 grams.
  • 1 piece of suspected crack cocaine, 1.21 grams.
  • Several items of Controlled Dangerous Substance paraphernalia.
  • And $377 in cash.

recovered drugs Pasadena Woman Arrested, Charged With Intent To Distribute Heroin

Brunk was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of CDS cocaine and heroin, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and was also served three active arrest warrants.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s