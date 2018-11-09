GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a woman overnight Friday after finding her in a car with heroin in plain view.

Officers reported to the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway at 2:13 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. While checking the vehicle, officers say they found 50-year-old Karin Brunk inside, along with suspected heroin.

After searching the car and Brunk, officers recovered:

26 capsules of heroin, 7.66 grams.

5 baggies of suspected crack cocaine, 1.36 grams.

1 piece of suspected crack cocaine, 1.21 grams.

Several items of Controlled Dangerous Substance paraphernalia.

And $377 in cash.

Brunk was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of CDS cocaine and heroin, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and was also served three active arrest warrants.

