QUEEN ANNE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be one of their deputies.

The scammer will call and say you have an outstanding warrant, before trying to get you to pay it off over the phone so they can steal your personal information.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone that they will never notify you about a warrant over the phone, and will never ask for you personal information.

They also warn that these scammers may even try and intimidate you by saying the police on are their way to arrest you if you don’t pay off the warrant.

You can view active warrants in Queen Anne’s County on their website: https://www.queenannessheriff.org/most-wanted/, or by calling their office at 410-758-0770.

