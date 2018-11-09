ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police said they found a man wanted for attempted murder while responding to a call for a group of people loitering with guns.

Police said a caller reported a group loitering in front of the apartment buildings on the 700 block of Newtowne Dr. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The caller told police two men in the group had handguns.

When officers responded, the group ran into one of the apartment buildings and then into an apartment. The adult female resident exited and told the officers the group did not have permission to be inside her home. The group continued to refuse to exit the apartment and the rest of the building was evacuated.

Officers took positions outside the apartment and eventually three males, aged 19, 17, and 16, exited and were arrested for third and fourth degree burglary. The two juveniles were charged as juveniles. The 19-year-old was identified as T’reiko Medley and is awaiting his initial hearing.

Officers searched the apartment and did not find any other suspects. They did however find the two handguns. One of them had been reported stolen. It is possible more charges will be filed against the suspects after the guns are processed.

The building’s residents were allowed back into their homes after it was confirmed no one else was inside the apartment.

While officers were in the area, they found 17-year-old William Herold. He had an arrest warrant for attempted first degree murder and 13 other related charges in reference to a shooting on March 24 in the 600 block of Greenbriar La. The arrest warrant was issued in September but police had been unable to find him.

Isiah Naylor, 21, was previously arrested, and is awaiting trial, for his involvement in the same shooting.

