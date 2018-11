LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Reggie Weems.

Police say Weems was last seen Friday in the 900 block of Largo Center Drive and was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, and tan pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301) 352-1200.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook