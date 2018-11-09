BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board will challenge the state superintendent’s authority to block the hiring of Verletta White as the next county leader.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports the board argues they have the right to know how much authority they have in selecting their superintendents, and whether the state superintendent can decide to turn someone down without reason.

White was chosen in the spring to become the county’s next superintendent.

She had all the educational qualifications but did not get the approval of the state superintendent, Karen Salmon, who claimed she had questions about White’s past.

