BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The problems continue to mount for troubled retailers Sears and K-Mart.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that 11 K-Marts and 29 Sears locations will shut their doors in February.

The latest list does not include any K-Mart locations in Maryland, but the Sears in Bethesda will close.

The closings come in addition to the nearly 200 locations the company said it would shut down in the coming months.

Sears is currently working to find a way forward after filing for bankruptcy.

