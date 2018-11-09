  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For those struggling to lose those few extra pounds, some daily weigh-ins may actually help.

Research from the University of Pittsburgh shows people who weigh themselves daily are more likely to lose weight compared to those who don’t weigh themselves at all or weigh themselves rarely.

However, experts say some people should not weigh themselves every day if they tend to obsess about the scale, because it could increase the risk of an eating disorder.

