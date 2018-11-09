BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers believe two victims were shot in the same area in Southwest Baltimore on Friday.

Officers responded at around 7:35 p.m. to the 2200 block of Ramsey Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male teen suffering from a graze wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time after, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators believe both victims were shot in the 2200 block of Ramsey Street.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook