BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating the Friday afternoon shooting of a woman in southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded at 12:32 p.m for a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Walbrook Ave., where they found a woman who had been shot in the torso.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

