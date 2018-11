ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Aberdeen a few days ago.

23-year-old Elsie Lugo-Cruz is described as 5’1″ tall with a thin build. She has a tattoo on her left collarbone.

Police are asking the public to call 410-272-2121 with any information.

