GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a suspect in a possible bike theft.

The pictured suspect allegedly stole a bicycle from the side of Honey Bee Liquors located at 7509 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, Md.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact police at 410-222-4778.

