DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The tornado hit a week ago, displacing more than 21 families in Dundalk.

Now, a community is coming together after a storm ripped their home apart.

“It was just scary for me, I have never experienced something like that,” said Virginia Lang, a Dundalk resident.

Lang is among the Holabird East Apartment residents displaced after an F1 tornado tore through their neighborhood.

“When we ran to the building, the maintenance guys were getting everyone out, it was just frightening, there were kids crying, no shoes on, just being rushed out of the building,” said Amanda Littles, the property manager.

The intense weather ripped off two building rooftops and flooded the apartments.

“Heard all the wind chimes flying, everything was going crazy, heard the transformer blow, we saw a flash of light and then you could hear the sound of the train,” said Jennifer Pyles Szimanski, another Dundalk resident.

21 units were ruined, impacting nearly 60 people including 20 children.

Support immediately started to pour in.

“This is what it has become, to help others in need is a blessing,” said Tina Smith, a Dundalk resident.

It began with help from neighbors, friends and even strangers.

“So what we did was organize a day to have a free flea market for them and we can just share the donations from there.

“These children go to the same schools, Norwood and Holabird where my children go, I can’t just sit in my house and not help,” Szimanski said.

The plan is to have the apartments repaired by the spring.

