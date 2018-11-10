ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting is remembered during this year’s Veteran’s Day classic.

A moment of silence was held Friday night during the Navy-Maryland college basketball game in Annapolis.

Reporter John McNamara was one of the journalists killed back in June when a gunman opened fire inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.

The Naval Academy paid tribute by leaving a vacant seat open for him.

The Gazette said the 56-year-old was a huge basketball fan and was looking forward to the match-up since it was announced last year.

The Terps beat the Midshipman 78-57.

