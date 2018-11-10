BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from a gunshot to the head Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of York Road at around 2:50 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

