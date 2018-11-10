Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, North Baltimore, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from a gunshot to the head Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of York Road at around 2:50 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s