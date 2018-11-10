PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been suspended over allegations the officer demanded money to let motorists avoid tickets during traffic stops.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski announced the suspension Saturday.

The first driver told the department Friday that the officer asked for cash to avoid giving the motorist a citation during a traffic stop.

The complaint resulted in an internal probe. After the probe was started, a second person came forward with a similar claim. The officer, whose name wasn’t released, lost policing powers Friday.

The police department is working with the local prosecutor, and asking any people with similar stories to come forward.

