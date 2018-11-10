COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Ravens player was featured at a Best Buddies event in Cockeysville on Friday night.

Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams was featured at the event, “Taste Buds”.

The event was a fundraiser for Best Buddies Maryland, a non-profit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Chefs from 20 area restaurants were there with their best dishes.

Last year, the event raised $103,000.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook