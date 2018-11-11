GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Germantown.

Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to Cross Laurel Court just after 2:40 p.m. for reports of an armed man in street.

Responding officers found the man with a gun in a cul-de-sac.

The man was later shot by officers. Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

The man shot by police was taken to a local hospital. He remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

