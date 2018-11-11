  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Germantown.

Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to Cross Laurel Court just after 2:40 p.m. for reports of an armed man in street.

Responding officers found the man with a gun in a cul-de-sac.

The man was later shot by officers. Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

The man shot by police was taken to a local hospital. He remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s