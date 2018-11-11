SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a stabbing killed one man and critically injured another in Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the stabbing happened on Saturday. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to the scene found two stab-wound victims, one of whom was dead at the scene.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was located and arrested without incident. The man faces charges including murder and assault.

