BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Veterans Day honors our military members, and it’s also the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Across Maryland, ceremonies and parades commemorated this special milestone.

Baltimore’s Mayor Catherine Pugh invited the community to the War Memorial Plaza and building to honor our veterans.

The centennial commemoration of World War I Armistice brought together local leaders, military members past and present, and a grateful community.

“We want people to understand that peace and love are worth fighting for,” said Clarence Davis, chairman of the Baltimore City Veterans Commission.

The event recognized those who have served in the United States armed forces.

It was followed by a processional to a wreath laying ceremony outside at the War Memorial Plaza.

“Honoring veterans who still serve around the world and we want to make sure we commemorate today each and every year here in Baltimore City,” said retired Army Lt. Col. Kyle Leggs.

A special tribute to our service members and an opportunity to acknowledge their sacrifices.

“It’s not just about the service members, it’s about family members as well who may have had loved ones lost in wars,” Leggs added.

A display of respect and honor to the men and women who fought for our independence.

“It’s important for our young people to understand history and have an appreciation for all those who have come before them and their contributions so they can at some point make similar contributions to the United States of America,” Davis said.

Since Veterans Day falls on a Sunday, many businesses will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday, including government offices.

