BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the Monday morning shooting of a man in west Baltimore.

Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Penrose for a reported shooting where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

Investigators say that due to the man’s uncooperativeness, a motive and suspect information are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Citywide Shooting detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

