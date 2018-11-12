REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A youth football team banned from their Carroll County league just before playoffs got some surprise support courtesy of one NFL Hall of Famer.

NFL Hall of Famer, and former Baltimore Raven, Ray Lewis donated $1,000 to the Reisterstown Mustangs’ Gofundme page Sunday evening, putting them over their initial fundraising goal of $6,000.

The Carroll County Youth Football & Cheerleading League made the decision to pull the Mustangs from the playoffs over “behavioral concerns” after the team had made it through their season with nine wins and one loss.

The story gained increased exposure over the weekend, leading to the Mustangs scoring invitations to participate in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship in Canton, Ohio and the MOT Turkey Bowl in Middletown, Delaware.

The Mustangs have adjusted their fundraising goal to $8,000 to accommodate the increased travel and lodging costs for the team.

