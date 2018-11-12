ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The newly elected county executive of Howard County is teetering on the decision to get behind a multi-million dollar plan that would protect historic Ellicott City against major flooding.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports that Calvin Ball says he’s evaluating other options to avoid the demolition of lower Main St.

Officials: 10 Buildings Have To Be Torn Down To Prevent Flooding In Ellicott City

The $50 million project would tear down 10 buildings along the strip that were devastated in the 2016 and 2018 floods.

In an interview after Tuesday’s election, Ball says he wants to place a greater priority on ways to reduce the potential of flooding before deciding on the plan.

