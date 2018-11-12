BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found beaten to death inside his Midtown-Belvedere apartment last week.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Saint Paul Street on Nov. 8 for a reported suspicious death where they found 43-year-old Brendon Michaels dead inside.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiners office for autopsy where it was determined a day later that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma, ruling it a homicide.

Michaels graduated from Carroll Community College in 1998 with an Associates Degree in Arts and Science. He would later become a full-time fitness center coordinator for the school in 2008 where he also taught non-credit classes.

President of Carroll Community College, James Ball, sent out a statement on the incident:

“We are extraordinarily sad to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and staff member Brendon Michaels. Brendon was a vibrant and well respected member of the College community for over 20 years. He graduated from Carroll in 1998 with an AA Degree in Arts and Sciences and began working for us shortly after graduation. He was high energy, passionate about fitness and always willing to help anyone in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Brendon will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

