ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Saturday morning, a Glen Burnie neighborhood woke up to at least 30 plastic baggies holding gravel and a flier urging people to join the Ku Klux Klan.

“It’s a shame to see this. It was just balled up and thrown under our tire. Then we just walked up and down the street and several others were around,” said Steve Taylor, who lives in the neighborhood.

Anne Arundel County police have some of the fliers and are investigating.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like anyone was targeted in this incident. It’s more like a mass distribution of highly offensive propaganda,” said Anne Arundel PD Sgt. Jacklyn Davis.

But there have been incidents where specific people have been targeted.

Last winter, there were incidents at Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County, where e-mails using the “n” word and threats surfaced.

One of those e-mails named student Princess Tongue.

“When they said kill all the ‘n’s’, they used my name, and said the first person we’re going to kill is her,” Tongue told WJZ.

Last week, a town hall meeting was called when another threatening e-mail was directed to black Chesapeake High School students, and a paper noose was found at Chesapeake Bay Middle School.

“We don’t want to be silent on this. We can’t continue to let something like this become the norm,” added Apostle Larry Lee Thomas, who organized the town hall meeting.

Maryland State Police compiles reports of hate related bias. In 2017, there were 398 incidents statewide, 103 more than in 2016. The Glen Burnie fliers will likely be added to the 2018 report.

