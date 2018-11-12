ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — More Ku Klux Klan fliers were found in Anne Arundel County Monday after dozens of fliers promoting the KKK were found in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Police were called to the Iron Stone community in Lothian after someone found KKK fliers around their neighborhood.

Dozens Of KKK Fliers Found In Maryland Neighborhood

The fliers “were not threatening in nature, but were extremely offensive,” according to police.

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department condemns this type of behavior and these racist ideologies. This mindset has no place within our county. We will continue to work extremely hard to make ALL citizens in this county feel safe and included.” Anne Arundel Co. Police Chief Timothy Altomare.

