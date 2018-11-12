BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in the 5700 block of Winner Avenue. The incident happened around 9:29 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said officers arrived at the scene and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

