BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How’s your health?

Now is the time for the uninsured in Maryland to safeguard their health by making sure they get medical coverage.

Here are some common questions, according to Michele Eberle of the Maryland Health Connection:

“What’s it going to cost me for this plan? What am I going to have to pay out of pocket when I get this coverage? What coverages will it afford me?”

Get answers to those questions and exercise your options provided by the Affordable Care Act through the Maryland Health Connection.

Open enrollment is underway and step-by-step instructions are available on the website marylandhealthconnection.gov and in person.

“There are a lot of terms that are very confusing for people that aren’t in the insurance industry but we’ve got over 1,800 in-person assistors across the state to help,” said Eberle.

Daniel and Wei Coleman found themselves looking for an affordable insurance plan and were happy to find what they needed.

“If you’re not sure how to navigate through it, they give you a full list of navigators and brokers who are qualified and very knowledgeable, and our navigator was friendly, informative,” Daniel Coleman added.

Eberle says it is a great year to get coverage.

“Rates are low and we want everyone to have the peace of mind of knowing there is health insurance,” she said.

And there’s a mobile app you can download with GPS to pinpoint your nearest connection navigator.

The deadline to enroll is December 15.

