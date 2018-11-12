BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People in Baltimore are voicing their concerns after a teacher was punched in the face by a student.

After the shocking video had gone viral on social media, a group of parents, teachers, and alumni faced administrators at Frederick Douglass High School on Monday morning to discuss teacher safety in the classroom, and to demand accountability and changes to protect them.

“The result of this meeting that I hope to have is for us to come together and walk away with some solid line items in terms of things that we can improve for this community as well as for this school,” said Hope Mims, a Frederick Douglass Alumna.

Tens of thousands of people saw the viral video of a student exploding at a teacher and hitting her in the face.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the veteran science instructor is traumatized, but has forgiven the student.

Marietta English of the Baltimore Teachers Union calls the incident “a reflection of society where children don’t have the respect for adults that they had in years’ past.”

The group hopes that a meeting with school administrators is the first step towards restoring that respect.

“To have an opportunity to have a hand in bringing this school back to what it was,” said Mims. “That’s really important to me.”

Alumni told WJZ there were a lot of issues addressed, with another meeting set for January.

The student who had hit the teacher has yet to face any disciplinary actions from the school or legal action.

