MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A police involved accident was reported in Middle River Monday afternoon.

WJZ has made a call to police, but as of this report does not have anymore details.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of the crash, where a police car and a pickup truck collided.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

