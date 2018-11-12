ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A medical emergency with a school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore County, Maryland drew a large response from county police Monday afternoon.

However there is no threat to the school or community, police said.

#bcopd handling an incident that occurred inside Eastern Technical HS. Started just after 12:00 pm. No students or teachers were harmed/in danger. Incident not ongoing at this time. Building is safe. School will be dismissed at 2:20pm. ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 12, 2018

Students and staff were sheltering in place and are safe. The school is set to dismiss students at 2:20 p.m.

According to police, the incident began around noon.

No students or teachers were harmed.

From Chopper 13, a large police presence was seen at the school Monday as school buses lined up for dismissal.

Officers and others could be seen walking in and out of the school.

However, all afternoon and evening activities are cancelled.

This story is developing stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook