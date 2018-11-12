BREAKINGPolice Respond To Eastern Tech After Medical Emergency With Officer
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A medical emergency with a school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore County, Maryland drew a large response from county police Monday afternoon.

However there is no threat to the school or community, police said.

Students and staff were sheltering in place and are safe. The school is set to dismiss students at 2:20 p.m.

According to police, the incident began around noon.

No students or teachers were harmed.

From Chopper 13, a large police presence was seen at the school Monday as school buses lined up for dismissal.

Officers and others could be seen walking in and out of the school.

However, all afternoon and evening activities are cancelled.

This story is developing stay with WJZ for the latest. 

