By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another rain event overnight, which will boost our totals within about one inch from the all-time wettest year ever.

After the rain pulls out, a breeze will help to dry things out Tuesday. Sun will return on Wednesday along with continued cool temperatures.

Yet another rain maker will move our way by Thursday and Friday, and it’s possible that some spots north and west of the city will see a touch of sleet as the precipitation ensues on Thursday night.

Rain will gradually come to an end on Friday, but it will remain very chilly. The weekend looks cool, but mainly sunny and dry.

Bob Turk

