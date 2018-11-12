OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is nursing a hip injury that could threaten his availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

With the Ravens coming off a bye, Flacco received an additional week of rest and treatment after sustaining the injury on Nov. 4 in the opening minutes of a 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco’s status against the Bengals is “up in the air” and could be a game-time decision.

If the 11-year veteran can’t go, either Robert Griffin III or rookie Lamar Jackson will start for the first time with Baltimore.

The Ravens (4-5) reached their bye week with a three-game losing streak that ruined a decent start and left the team in recovery mode as it seeks to snap a run of three straight seasons without reaching the playoffs.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook