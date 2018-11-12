BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With the Holiday season kicking into full gear this month, you may be wondering which stores will have special Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.

Here’s a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving this year:

Best Buy (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Macy’s (5 p.m.- 2 a.m.)

Old Navy (3 p.m. on Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday.)

Target (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)

JCPenny (Opens at 2 p.m.)

Walmart (Opens at 6 p.m.)

CVS (Regular business hours.)

Kohl’s (5 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Let’s not forget stores getting ready for the Black Friday crowds as well:

Apple (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Bed Bath & Beyond (Open at 6 a.m.)

Best Buy (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Costco (9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)

GameStop (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Sam’s Club (Opens at 7 a.m.)

Guitar Center (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Home Depot (Open at 6 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby (8 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Lowe’s (6 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Each of these retailers is bound to have special holiday deals for customers to take advantage of.

