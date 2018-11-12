BREAKINGPolice Respond To Eastern Tech After Medical Emergency With Officer
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Jordan McNair, Local TV

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The decision by University of Maryland President Wallace Loh to take “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes made while treating Jordan McNair went against advice from the state Attorney General’s Office.

That’s according to sources who spoke to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Back in August, Loh apologized for the 19-year-old’s death, saying the university took ownership for mistakes made by athletic staff on the day McNair collapsed during practice.

McNair died of heatstroke two weeks later.

The university could potentially owe McNair’s family money if they decide to sue.

Loh will retire as president in June.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s