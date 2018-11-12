COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The decision by University of Maryland President Wallace Loh to take “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes made while treating Jordan McNair went against advice from the state Attorney General’s Office.

That’s according to sources who spoke to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Back in August, Loh apologized for the 19-year-old’s death, saying the university took ownership for mistakes made by athletic staff on the day McNair collapsed during practice.

McNair died of heatstroke two weeks later.

The university could potentially owe McNair’s family money if they decide to sue.

Loh will retire as president in June.

