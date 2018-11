PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire received a call at around 8:45 p.m. for a fire in the 7700 block of Hillendale Road.

VIDEO: @BaltCoFire on scene of Hillendale Rd. Reported fire at home where one victim was rescued. Waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/wUJtoef4vs — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) November 14, 2018

The area is currently an active fire scene, and one victim has been rescued, with no further information on injuries.

#bcofd APT FIRE//7705 Hillendale Rd, Hillendale//Fire on the first floor. 1 victim rescued. Unknown extent of injuries. Fire knocked D/T 2040hrs^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 14, 2018

The fire is reportedly under control but has not been knocked completely, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook