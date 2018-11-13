  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The school commission for Baltimore City Public Schools has voted to revoke the charter for the Banneker Blake Academy, a high-achieving charter school that serves all black youth.

The school will close at the end of the school year, in June 2019.

Supporters of the school rallied against the decision to close the school Tuesday morning before the commission held their vote Tuesday night.

The north Baltimore school is an all-boys program that enrolls roughly 200-plus students in a rigorous curriculum for middle school boys. Most of whom, are growing up in poverty.

“We have to save our black youth. We’re making little boys into young men,” said Tanya Bridges, a mother to a student at Banneker.

In a recent outline, city schools said Banneker doesn’t meet special education and operational practices while citing financial management issues.

This story is developing. 

