BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s executive-elect is laying the groundwork for his administration.

John Olszewski named a transition team Tuesday.

With a recount in the primary and a campaign against a Hogan-endorsed Republican, Olszewski had a rough road to the Baltimore County executive’s office. Tuesday, he’s building his administration.

“From the beginning, this was a campaign about a better Baltimore County, one that is responsive and inclusive and transparent. That’s what this process will be about,” said Olszewski.

County Executive Don Mohler, who supported Olszewski’s campaign, promised the transition will be a smooth one.

“Our team stands ready to assist him in everything he and his team needs so in three weeks when we pass those keys along everything will be in good shape,” Mohler said.

Olszewski announced Tuesday that BGE CEO Calvin Butler and Rachel Monroe of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation will co-chair his transition team.

“I believe that Baltimore County’s best days are ahead and I believe the individuals who will be helping to lead these efforts will be critical in ensuring that is the case,” Olszewski said.

Anyone with ideas or looking for a position with this administration should contact baltimorecountymd.gov

Olszewski takes office December 3.

