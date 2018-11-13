BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first snowfall of the season could be this Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected late in the morning through mid-day.

WJZ’s Marty Bass predicted there will be about 1″ of snow on the ground, but it won’t stick to the roads.

This means the roads will be wet and slippery so drivers should be cautious and take extra time to get to their destinations. Officials warn that you should drive slow, keep your distance from other vehicles, and that if your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too.

WJZ will be tracking the upcoming weather closely. Stay with us for the most up-to-date information.

