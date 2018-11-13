FINKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials are working to find out what caused a fire in Carroll County that resulted in the death of one person.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started just after midnight on Tuesday, at a house that was home to three apartments in the 3100 block of Slasman Rd. in Finksburg.

Those living in Apt. A noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters from Gamber and Community Fire Company and other surrounding fire departments responded.

About 50 firefighters helped put out the fire, and it took about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

After getting the fire under control, firefighters found a man dead in Apt. B. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Fire officials don’t know if the smoke alarms were working in Apt. B, but say they were working in Apt. A. Apt. C was vacant at the time.

The fire is believed to have caused $200,000 worth of damage. The Red Cross is helping the two people displaced by the fire.

