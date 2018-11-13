BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze at the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Duvall Avenue.

A three story vacant house caught fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was so big that it started cooking a small assisted living facility next door. That building then caught fire and had to be evacuated. Firefighters rescued two residents.

#Breaking Update: large vacant in Garrison started a small #AssistedLiving Facility next door on fire. ALL residents (Pio estimates 2 or 3) safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/kSDwX0wKqQ — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) November 13, 2018

Firefighters then had to devote resources to stop that building from burning down.

In all, 60 firefighters were on the scene. No one was reported injured.

