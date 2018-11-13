BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm blaze at the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Duvall Avenue.
A three story vacant house caught fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was so big that it started cooking a small assisted living facility next door. That building then caught fire and had to be evacuated. Firefighters rescued two residents.
Firefighters then had to devote resources to stop that building from burning down.
In all, 60 firefighters were on the scene. No one was reported injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Mike SchuhMike Schuh joined the WJZ news team as a general assignment reporter in 1993. During his time at WJZ, he’s received awards for a wide range of news...More from Mike Schuh