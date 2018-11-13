The flu shot, not the nasal mist, is first choice for children 6 months and older, pediatrics group says

In Maryland, 126 flu deaths were reported last season. Protect yourself this year and get a flu shot!

Visit a LifeBridge Primary Care Physician or ExpressCare to get your shot or call 410-601-WELL to find a location near you.

Last year’s national death toll from the flu was the highest in at least four decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends vaccines for everyone who is 6-months-of-age and older.

The flu costs Americans 10.4 billion a year in direct medical expenses.

Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting your flu shot.

Sign up to get a flu shot with LifeBridge Health

Do you know what you can do to protect yourself against germs that cause colds and the flu? Here are some tips to help you stay healthy this flu season:

Get the flu vaccine. This is the best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. The vaccination can reduce the number and severity of flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. The more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from the flu, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.

Avoid necessary close contact if you have symptoms. If you have the flu, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw tissues in the trash after you use them.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub or sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs can easily spread this way.

Keep surfaces clean and disinfected. These objects may be contaminated with germs like the flu, which can then be spread.

This article is sponsored by LifeBridge Health.