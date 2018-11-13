HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was found gunned down in his Hagerstown home Monday evening.

Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded at 8:46 p.m. to North Locust Street where they found Cody Lynn inside the home with gunshot wounds.

A K9 search was conducted in the area but no suspect could be located.

Lynn was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained from the shooting.

The Hagerstown Police Department is offering an award for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Duffey at 301-790-3700 ext. 234 or send an email to crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook