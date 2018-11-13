BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chicken and waffles is moving from the brunch menu to the fast-food drive-thru for a limited time.

The popular salty-sweet mix of fried chicken paired with maple syrup covered waffles is coming to KFC.

It includes the Colonel’s extra-crispy chicken atop a Belgian-style sugar-coated waffle.

The company said it is being served at a price just about anyone can afford, but it’s only available for a limited time – from now until the end of the year.

