PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after a number of Ku Klux Klan pamphlets were found in a neighborhood.

Police say the fliers were found on Nov. 11, in a rural Upper Marlboro neighborhood in the 17000 block of Claggett Landing Rd.

At least nine “Loyal Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” leaflets were left in driveways. The person who found them immediately collected them and called 911.

Responding officers searched the area and found almost 30 more pamphlets.

Police in Anne Arundel County are also investigating at least two recent incidents of KKK fliers being found in neighborhoods.

Anyone with information about these fliers is asked to call detectives at (301) 772-4911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

