TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society announced Monday that it awarded multiple scholarships to students either enrolled in, or about to begin, college.

The Agricultural Society awarded the scholarships through its F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair, the Marlin K. Hoff, the Miss Maryland Agriculture, and College Day at the Races Scholarship Programs.

The F. Grove Miller State Fair Scholarship Program annually recognizes the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.

Nine $2,000 scholarships were awarded this year to young Marylanders who were active in the State Fair and enrolled in an accredited college, university, or in their final year of high school before starting college.

Applicants completed an essay on the impact of their experience participating in the Maryland State Fair and how the scholarship will benefit their career goals.

