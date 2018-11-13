VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 51-year-old man was hit by a minivan and killed around 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the incident happened on Laurel Fort Meade Road (MD-198) at Russett Green W. in Maryland City.

Their investigation showed a Ford minivan was was traveling westbound on MD-198 when the victim began to cross the street southbound from a nearby gas station. While he was using the crosswalk, police said security video showed he had a “Do Not Walk” signal and was trying to pass in between gaps in oncoming traffic. He was struck in the last lane.

The 54-year-old driver of the minivan remained at the scene. He was not injured.

The victim was taken to Laurel Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

