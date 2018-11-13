WAVERLY, Md. (WJZ) — A Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen from a Baltimore grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

It was taken from in front of the Giant Food supermarket on 33rd St., and the charity is asking for the community’s help to identify those who stole it.

The Red Kettle Campaign helps raise money for all of The Salvation Army’s local programs and services, including meals for the hungry, holiday gifts, feeding programs, social services, and educational programs.

“We are not immune to acts of desperation, even with everything we offer our community,” said Captain Ryan Vincent, Salvation Army officer. “This is our season to raise as much funding as possible to help those in desperate situations and this theft will definitely affect the capacity in which we can respond. We appreciate Giant Food of Waverly and the Baltimore police department for all of their help in responding to this incident.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook