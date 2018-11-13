CALABASAS (CBSLA) — Celebrities are putting their star power to work to help people affected by the Woolsey Fire still raging through Thousand Oaks, Malibu and Calabasas.

The Woolsey Fire, which is just 35 percent contained, flared up again Tuesday in Thousand Oaks, just as firefighters were beginning to gain ground. The blaze has scorched more than 96,000 acres and destroyed 435, including the homes of Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and Robin Thicke.

On Monday, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl visited Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 in Calabasas and treated firefighters to barbecue from his restaurant, Backbeat BBQ, before posing for pictures with the crew.

Mack Dugger, a Glendale high school teacher and Red Cross volunteer, said a “young lady” stopped by the evacuation center at Palisades High School to cheer up evacuees. That young lady was none other than Lady Gaga, who was also evacuated from her home in Malibu.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sandra Bullock donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County, which is working overtime to help rescue and care for evacuated animals. The shelter said it was “deeply humbled” by the donation.

“Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support,” the group said in a statement.

The donation will help provide round-the-clock care for horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires.

Bullock wasn’t the only celebrity trying to help evacuated animals. As the flames approached his home, actor Rick Schroder flagged down a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy for help in rescuing his neighbor’s horses and donkeys.