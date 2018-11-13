HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man is being held without bond after police say he sexually assaulted an elderly dementia patient at a medical center in Hagerstown.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after being called to the Meritus Medical Center on Oct. 15.

Investigators were told an 84-year-old patient had been sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, 53-year-old Alexander McIntyre was charged with second-degree rape, third and fourth-degree sex offense, and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.

McIntrye is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

