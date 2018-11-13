  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Hagerstown, Local TV

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man is being held without bond after police say he sexually assaulted an elderly dementia patient at a medical center in Hagerstown.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after being called to the Meritus Medical Center on Oct. 15.

Investigators were told an 84-year-old patient had been sexually assaulted.

alexander william mcintyre Maryland Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Dementia Patient

Following an investigation, 53-year-old Alexander McIntyre was charged with second-degree rape, third and fourth-degree sex offense, and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.

McIntrye is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s