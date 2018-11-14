VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, COlumbia, Local TV

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl was charged in a social media hoax that Howard County police said threatened several schools.

Police were notified Nov. 12 about a social media post claiming that someone was going to commit shootings at various schools in Columbia. Detectives determined that the girl had set up a fake user account to make the threatening post.

Investigators found no evidence of a credible threat and are working to determine if anyone else may have been involved in the hoax.

The girl was criminally charged with making a threat of mass violence, disrupting school activities and disorderly conduct. Her school in Howard County was also notified of her arrest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s