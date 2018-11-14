COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl was charged in a social media hoax that Howard County police said threatened several schools.

Police were notified Nov. 12 about a social media post claiming that someone was going to commit shootings at various schools in Columbia. Detectives determined that the girl had set up a fake user account to make the threatening post.

Investigators found no evidence of a credible threat and are working to determine if anyone else may have been involved in the hoax.

The girl was criminally charged with making a threat of mass violence, disrupting school activities and disorderly conduct. Her school in Howard County was also notified of her arrest.

